Mahbubnagar collector directs officials to make arrangements for MLC bypolls

The district additional collector Musini Venkateshwarlu has directed the officials to ensure that all the needful arrangements for the Local body MLC election on Thursday.



On this occasion he had inspected the poling station at MP DO office in Gadwal.He had also directed the officials to make sure that 24 hours of power supply along with all the needful infrastructure at the poling station. There are 225 public representatives of the local bodies like MP TCs, MPTC, Municipal councilors,MLA s and MLC going to exercise their raite to vote.

1 MLC ,2 MLA s ,12 ZP TC s,37 municipal council members in Gadwal constituency and 20 municipal councilors in Ieeja,and 10 in Vaddepalli,10 councilors in Alampur and MP TCs in Gadwal 13,Dharoor 12,KT Doddi 11, Gattu 15,Maldakal 13,Alampur,Undavelli 10,Ieeja 15,Vaddepalli 5,Itikyal 15,Rajoli 10, Manopad 9 and a total of 225 members will be exercised their right to vote on 28th Thurse day.

He said that a tite security should be arranged and barricades should be installed and 100 meter range should be marked following the same method used in the Assembly elections.He has directed the officials to ensure all the needful arrangements.

The ZP CEO Kanthamma, Election superintendent Naresh and others were participated.