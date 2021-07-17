Mahbubnagar: Collector S Venkat Rao hails Hans India for objectivity

Mahbubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao hailed the objective presentation of news and articles without any alignment or lineage towards any group and presenting news as it was without any bias. Because of which, the paper has gained the patronage of public for the past 10 years of its existence, he added.

The Collector cut a cake on the 10th anniversary of The Hans India, at R&B guest house in Mahbubnagar on Friday. He congratulated The Hans India management and its staff for working hard to maintain quality standards and adhering to true principals of journalism. He wished the newspaper management to continue ahead further with the same vigor and celebrate many more such achievements in future.

The Collector also thanked the Media House for bringing out various expert articles and important editorials on the current ongoing issues in the society. He advised journalists that credibility of media lies only on how objective they are and also depends on the accurate facts and figures projected by them to the public.

He said sometimes officials also do mistakes and those mistakes should be projected and critical constructive suggestions must also be given, which will help rectify the mistakes.

District Public Relations Officer Venkateshwarlu, senior journalists from the district and others took part in the celebrations and congratulated the entire Hans India management and staff.