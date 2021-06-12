Mahbubnagar: Congress demands immediate rollback of fuel prices

Mahbubnagar: Congress leaders demanded both State and Central governments to immediately rollback the heavy taxes imposed on fuels and reduce financial burden on common man. Party leaders staged a protest against hike in fuel prices here on Friday.

Former MP and TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, who participated in a protest in Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district, alleged that both State and Central governments have imposed 70 per cent taxes on fuels, causing steep rise in the prices. This hike in turn increases the rates of daily essential commodities, he added.

Mallu Ravi said both the governments were fooling people by citing international crude oil price rise as the reason for the hike in fuel prices.

He demanded if State and central governments are really sincere and seek public welfare, then they must reduce heavy taxes on fuel and reduce

the prices of petrol and diesel immediately.

Congress leaders from Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Devarkadra, Mahbubnagar along with party activists staged protests at various petrol bunks and crossroad junctions, demanding immediate rollback of fuel prices.

In Devarkadra, Congress leaders led by TPCC additional secretary Katam Pradeep Goud pulled Tata Ace vehicle with ropes, expressing their dissent against the rising fuel costs.

In Gadwal district, Congress leaders staged a protest at Raichur crossroads and blocked the road.