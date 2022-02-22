Mahbubnagar: Free breakfast to children hailed

Mahbubnagar: The free breakfast served to children across all the government schools by Hare Kirshna Movement Foundation in the district is hailed by one and all.

While taking part in the launch of free breakfast distribution programme at a government primary school in Veerannapet Mahbubnagar Municipal Chairman KC Narasimhulu appreciated and praised the initiative of Hare Krishna Movement Foundation which is providing breakfast and lunch to the government school children. "The initiative to provide free food to 20,000 school children at one go is a gigantic task. I appreciate the efforts of Hare Krishna Movement Foundation and its sponsor Aurobindo Pharma for constructing a centralized kitchen and supplying the food to all government schools in the district," said Narasimhulu.

The centralized kitchen constructed at a cost of Rs 6 core at Kodur village in Mahbubnagar mandal is built with all advanced cooking systems incorporating high-end technology to ensure quality cooking and at the same time cooking in big quantities to serve breakfast and lunch to more than 20,000 students in one go.

Earlier few days ago, the biggest kitchen was inaugurated by Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud.

"It is really a honour and pleasure that I have been directed by the Minister to launch the breakfast programme to school children in all government schools in the district," informed the Muncipal Chairman.