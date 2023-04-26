Mahbubnagar: KCR fooled youth during 9-year-rule says Bandi

Mahbubnagar: State BJP leader Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday accused the KCR government of fooling 30 lakh unemployed youth during the past 9 years.

While launching the 2nd phase of Nirudyoga March with thousands of BJP activists from TTD Kalayana Mandapam to Clock Tower in the heart of Mahabbanagar, Bandi attacked the Chief Minister for not fulfilling his promise of providing 1.90 lakh job to the unemployed youth.

"KCR had promised in the full glare of Assembly that he would fill 1.90 lakh jobs in Telangana. He had also promised l to release notifications for more than 80,000 jobs, but till date not a single post has been filled by the Chief Minister," said the State BJP chief addressing the gathering.

"All his promises and big talks have gone to winds and educated youth is roaming on roads begging for livelihood and many have even committed suicides as they could not achieve their aspirations after formation of new State of Telangana," Bandi said.

" Very recently the TSPSC paper leakage is the open witness as to how this government is leaking the exam papers and selling the jobs for money. And therefore the BJP party has decided to fight against this atrocious and corrupt government and will fight until each and every unemployed youth gets justice," said Bandi Sanjay.

Adding further Bandi Sanjay said that he is determined to take up the fight on behalf of the youth and unemployed until each and every unemployed gets Rs. 1 lakh as compensation for the failure of the BRS government in paper leakage. He also demanded that KTR the Cabinet minister must resign from the minister post and said that all the TSPSC exams which were cancelled must be re conducted only under the supervision of a new TSPSC board and not under the existing tainted members.

Striking a religions note, Bandi Sanjay said that KCR has given just 2 gunta land for Nallapochamma temple in the new secretariat building as against 5 gunta land to the Muslim mask. He also pointed out that the new secretariat building design and structure resembled the Muslim architecture and if BJP comes to power, he vowed to renovate it and change its shape to resemble the Telangana culture and past traditional glory of the Telangana people.

BJP national vice president D.K Aruna, former MP A.P. Jitender Reddy and other senior BJP leaders took part in the march.