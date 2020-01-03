Mahbubnagar: Leaders from BJP, Congress join TRS

Mahbubnagar: Local leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party from Boyapally village in Mahbubnagar district joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Excise Minister Srinivas Goud at a programme in the district on Friday.



Youth Congress president of Boyapally village D Vinod Kumar along with his associates Yadaiah, Kavali Nagaraju, Ramesh Nayak, Kota Ravi, Kummari Venkataiah, M Rajkumar, Kummari Anjaneiyulu, Dammapally Sanjeev and others joined the TRS party.

On the same occasion, some of the BJP leaders also shifted loyalties to TRS in the presence of Srinivas Goud. BJP leaders Kotal Narasimulu, Shekhar Goud, Buddimatri Satayiah, Budiga Tirupataiah, Srinu and others joined the pink party.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister said that the youth were particularly attracted towards TRS party because of the development and welfare programmes taken up by it in the last six years. "We are confident that with more and more youth attracted towards TRS, we will definitely emerge as winners in the upcoming municipal elections," said Srinivas Goud.

Municipal Chairperson of Mahbubnagar Radha Amar, Library Chairman Rajeshwar Goud, AMC Chairman Anjeneilu, Sharachandra, Narashimulu and other senior TRS party leaders took part in the programme.