Mahbubnagar: Magician Samala Venu to contest Graduate MLC elections

Mahbubnagar: Magician Samala Venu has announced that he would contest in the upcoming MLC elections from Graduate constituency of Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.



Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Samala Venu alleged that both the Central and State governments have miserably failed in utilising youth power and ignored youth and unemployed youngsters. He opined that the governments must prepare special action plans and take concrete policy initiatives to utilize the youth power in the country.

Venu, who displayed his magical skills in more than 30 countries, said that he not only displayed magic in various countries but also studied their lifestyles and culture and learned a lot from them. "I want to lead the youth, hence decided to contest Graduate MLC elections and question the government about the welfare and development of youth,' he stated. Venu urged every youngster, unemployed and young employees to support his candidature in the elections.