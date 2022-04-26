Mahbubnagar: Middlemen warned against demanding money for 2BHK

Mahbubnagar: Urban tahsildar has warned that they have decided to take stringent action against brokers and middlemen who are demanding money from people for allocating double bedroom houses.

While expressing concern over some of the complaints that a few middlemen and brokers are fooling the gullible poor people and demanding money from them for getting them the double bedrooms houses, Mahbubnagar urban tahsildar Parthasarathi warned that very soon strict action will be taken against all such people. "It has come to our notice that some brokers and middlemen are demanding money from people on behalf of some officials. This is a very serious issue and we will not hesitate to take severe action against such people who are blaming the government officials by naming them."

"The officials of urban tahsildar office are ready to work round the clock to serve the people and there should not be any doubt to anyone in this regard. I once again appeal to the people not to believe any brokers and middlemen and do not give any money to them as they will fool the people. The double bedrooms are being allocated through a lottery system among the selected most eligible beneficiaries and there is no scope for any kind of corruption and it is completely transparent process," the official said.

"Even if it is found in the later stage that someone gets the double bedroom houses by submitting any kind of false or wrong information, action will be taken against such people and they will cancel the allotment at any stage," Parthasarathi said. The tahsildar further added that they are planning to list the names of a few middlemen or brokers and after identifying such persons, they will take stringent action them. The tahsildar urged the people that they can directly intimate about the names of brokers who demand money from them and criminal cases will be booked against them.