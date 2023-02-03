Mahbubnagar: NGO wants inquiry into phone tapping issue

Mahbubnagar: Social organization Nenu Saitam's head Diddi Praveen Kumar shot a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud to conduct a deep enquiry into the issue of phone tapping that created flutter in the political circles of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country.

In his letter, Diddi Praveen Kumar had pleaded the Supreme Court Chief Justice to protect democratic systems and expressed concern that in India, the world's largest democracy, phone tapping has become a great danger to the four pillars of democracy, namely the legislative, executive, judicial and media systems.

Praveen demanded a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the sensational comments made by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in a press meet on Wednesday that the phones of Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as well as other judges, legislators, executives and media representatives are being tapped.

He said it is illegal to phone tap and spy on private conversations, which attracts the violation of Article 21 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, which violates personal freedom.