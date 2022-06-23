Mahbubnagar: Officials told to expedite highway drainage works

Mahbubnagar: With long pending drainage works along the National Highway 167 passing through the Mahbubnagar city, people are facing a lot of inconvenience during this rainy season. Inspecting the works on Wednesday, district Collector S Venkat Rao, directed the engineering and roads and building officials to expedite the works and complete them before the rainy season gets intensified.

In fact, the road widening works of the main highway passing through the district headquarters is being going on for more than two years now. Earlier the road works were delayed due to objections by the shop owners and other residents who opposed the demolition of their houses and a few of them even approached the courts.

However, after months of deliberations and discussions majority of the issues got resolved and finally the road widening works were completed more than 90 per cent, however, the underground drainage works and other median construction were inordinately delayed due to petty issues.The lack of coordination between the departments was also one of the major reasons for the delay.

Taking cognizance of the delays, the district Collector directed the concerned departments to resolve the issues if any and if there are any court cases pending should also be resolved with the coordination of officials of various departments at the earliest and directed the engineering departments to complete the underground drainage works and other related works in a time bound manner in the coming few days.

"As the rainy season is already on and with the road works along the NH 167 still pending we have directed the concerned engineering and other related departments to coordinate to resolve the issues if any at the earliest and ensure that the pending works are completed on time," informed the district collector.

The district collector said that theTasks should be completed immediately with full coordination of the concered departments with in a time bound manner.

The collector during his inspection visited the road widening works at Mahasub Gutta road along the stretch of Mahbubnagar-Jadcherla National Highway.

The collector directed the engineering and municipal authorites to focus on the work that needs to be done urgently in view of the rainy season.