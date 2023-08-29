Mahbubnagar: People offer special prayers for rains

Mahbubnagar: Special prayers for rains were held at Shiva Temple in Kakukuntla mandal of Devarkadra constituency on Monday. Beginning right in the early morning the temple was thronged by devotees and the entire region reverberated with ‘Shiva nama smarana’. The people of Kakukuntla came to the temple with 5 pots of water from each house and performed Abhishekam to the Shiva Linga.

While speaking on the occasion, the vice MPP of Kakukuntla mandal Tumma Sujata Shekhar Reddy said, “over the past 30 days the rain God has stopped raining this is causing lot of concern among the farmers and general public. We have all gathered here to seek the blessings of rain god and have decided to offer special prayers to lord Shiva by conducting jaladibhandana abhishekam to release, ganga, the rain goddess and help protect the people who are on the verge of collapse of their rainfed crop across the district”, said the vice MPP.

Deputy sarpanch Neeli Narsimhulu, former MPP Gopal Shekhar Reddy, Kishan Rao, Gandla Srikanth, members of the temple committee, women and children took part in the abhishekam.