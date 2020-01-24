Mahbubnagar: Security beefed up at counting centres

Mahbubnagar: With the counting of votes for municipal elections scheduled on Saturday, the authorities of all the five districts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar have taken necessary measures and kept in place high security at the strongrooms and counting centres across all the 17 municipalities in the districts.

For instance in Nagarkurnool, the District Collector E Sridhar along with Joint Collector Srinivas Reddy inspected the arrangements in Nagarkurnool, Kollapur and Kalwakurthy municipalities. Particularly, security arrangement in Kollapur has been beefed up and arrangements for counting have been made on the new Library building premises.

In Kalwakurthy municipality, the counting arrangement were done at SBMS B.Ed college, while in Nagarkurnool, the authorities have arranged counting tables at Little Flower High School.

Coming to Wanaparthy district, the district administration has identified ZPHS boys school in Amarchinta, government junior college in Atmakur, government junior college in Kottakota, Market yard godown in Pebbair and government polytechnic college in Wanaparthy to carry out the counting process.

In Narayanpet, the authorities have decided to set up a counting centre at Gurukul School where all the three municipality votes of Makthal, Kosgi and Narayanpet would be counted.

In Gadwal, the authorities have set up counting centre at the Polytechnic College near Gonupadu village.

For the counting of Bhootpur and Mahbubnagar municipalities, the authorities have arranged a counting centre at Government Boys College in the district and strict security arrangements have been made by the police to ensure no untoward incidents take place during the counting.

"Elaborate security arrangements are made to see the counting process goes on smoothly in Mahbubnagar," Rema Rajeshwari, SP Mahbubnagar added.