Mahbubnagar: SSC exams conducted under strict vigil

Mahbubnagar: The district administration and the district education department have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that the SSC public examinations are conducted in a strict and vigilant manner.

With the recent incident of the Telugu SSC public examination paper leak in Tandur, the Mahbubnagar district administration has become alert and taken all the steps to make sure that the SSC exams are conducted in a free and fair manner giving no scope to any kind of malpractice.

District Collector G Ravi Nayak, gave clear instructions and directions to all the concerned authorities to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly, without giving any scope to discrepancies that may lead to malpractice. He strictly warned that no one will be spared if found involved in any kind of malpractice during the examinations. The Collector conducted surprise inspection of SSC public examinations centers in the district on Tuesday.

During his visit to a SSC exam centre located at a high school located to Police Lines in the district, the Collector called upon the Chief Superintendent Kavita, in charge, of the SSC exams at the centre and enquired about the arrangements made at the centre. He also enquired about the number of students appeared and number of students absentees for the day's exam. While interacting with the staff and invigilating authorities, the district Collector directed them to strictly abide by their duties and deliver their given responsibilities sincerely and warned them of strict action if they show any kind of negligence leading to malpractice during the examinations.

Later, the district Collector also inspected the examination centre set up in the Basic Practicing High School and inspected the arrangements made besides examining the police security there.

While interacting with the officials, the Collector directed them to conduct the exams with complete care and no negligence should be allowed and if anyone is negligent in the conduct of the examinations, they will not be spared.