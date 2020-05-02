Mahbubnagar: Tahsildar Pardhasaradhi calls for more donations to help poor

Mahbubnagar: Calling everyone to extend more help to the poor from different corners of the society, Mahbubnagar Urban Tahsildar Pardhasaradhi urged philanthropists, NGOs, industrialists and leading business people to come forward to rescue the poor and downtrodden through their generous donations.

While taking part in a distribution programme of essential commodities organised by Malala Udyoga Chaitanya Samithi at R&B Guest House here on Friday, the Tahsildar welcomed the novel initiative of the Employees Association and called on for more such donations and rescue programmes to protect the poor and downtrodden.

However, he said while conducting distribution programmes the organisers must ensure that social distancing is maintained and ensure all necessary precautions like wearing of masks and regular hand wash must be conducted during such programmes.