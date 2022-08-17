Mahbubnagar targets to plant 5 lakh saplings on August 21

Mahbubnagar: The district administration has set the target of planting more than 5 lakh saplings on August 21st, marking the 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India's Independence.

While informing this, in charge district Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar said that a mass plantation drive will be taken up across all municipalities and gram panchayats across the State.

"In Mahbubnagar district, we have decided to take up mass plantation drive across all the three municipalities and all the gram panchayats in the district. For this, we urge all the public representatives, officials of all departments including revenue, municipality, education and others to take part in a big way and ensure that the set target of planting more than 5 lakh plants is reached in the district," the Collector said.

He issued clear instructions to the Revenue Development Officers (RDOs), Municipal Commissioners and other department authorities to coordinate and cooperate with each other to ensure that mass plantation programme in the district becomes a big success.

For further disseminating the information regarding mass plantation in the villages, the Collector directed the mandal officials to conduct a video conference with the village level officials and public representatives on Thursday and ensure that the plantation drive is successfully taken up in a big way in the villages.

Earlier, along with the in charge Collector, additional Collector K. Sitarama Rao, DRDO Yadaiah, DPO Venkateshwarlu, Additional PD Zakia Sultana, Municipal Commissioners Pradeep Kumar, Nurul Najeeb, Sheikh, Irrigation Department SE Sridhar, DE Manohar and other officials attended the video conference meeting with Indrakaran Reddy, Minister of Forestry and Endowment from Hyderabad.