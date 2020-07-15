Mahbubnagar Treasury dept leads in implementing e-office mode

Mahbubnagar: The Treasury department in Mahbubnagar has emerged as the lead office in the entire State of Telangana in implementing the e-office mode of official transactions completely online. District Collector S. Venkat Rao launched the e-office in the Treasury department on Tuesday.



While speaking on the occasion the Collector said that as the State government had directed that all the official transactions be carried out through online mode, steps have been initiated to implement the same in the district.

As part of this initiative, the district Collector said that the Treasury department of Mahbubnagar district has become the first department to implement the e-office mode of online transaction.

"In the event of prevailing Covid-19 healthcare situation, the State government has directed all the government departments to carry out the official transactions through online mode. As part of this we have launched the e-office system in the Treasury department," informed the district Collector. With the implementation of the e-office system, now there will be not be any paper related transactions as all the transactions will be done through online without using any paper or physical files. The Collector said that in fact the e-office system was launched in Mahbubnagar 3 years back but it was confined only to the district headquarter offices. But now with the government's directions all the other offices are also expected to go on e-office mode.

However, the only department which was left out of e-office mode was the Treasury department and now with the State government's direction, the Mahbubnagar district administration has become the first to implement the e-office mode of transaction in its Treasury department in the State.

"With the Treasury department also coming under the e-office mode of transactions, now almost all the departments have been connected online and they can carry out all their official transactions through online.

Now, we are also trying to focus on brining the mandal level departments to go on to the e-office mode and already we have launched this mode of transaction in 13 mandals in the district. By end of this month we are planning to implement the e-office mode not only at the mandal levels but also at cluster level.

As part of this initiative we are providing necessary training to the officials and by 1st of August we will implement the e-office system across all departments at all levels in the district," informed the Collector.

Umadevi, district treasury officer, Satyanarayan Murthy, district Informatics officer, Vasu, E-office manager, STOs Mohan Raju, Srinivasulu, Srinivasamurhty and Naraypet DTO Yadagir and others were present during the launch of the e-office system.