Mahbubnagar: Villagers slam poor compensation

Mahbubnagar: Alleging irregularities in assessing the assets under land acquisition for the Udandapur reservoir, several villagers on Monday staged protest in front of the Tehsildar office in Jadcherla mandal.

It is learnt the land acquisition compensation has already been given but a compensation is added according to the land and the non-movable assets like rooms in the house, trees etc would assessed and given to the people.

The protesters who gheraoed tahsildar Lakshmi Narayana alleged that the officials conducted a lopsided survey on assets and were allegedly involved in irregularities in assessment of assets.

They said a few villagers whose assets were less in value got more compensation and those with more valuable assets were paid less.

The tahsildar assured resurvey of the assets once again in Jadcherla mandal.