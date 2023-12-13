Mahbubnagar: Will not tolerate corruption

Mahbubnagar: The newly appointed Minister for Excise, Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao did not mince words when he expressed his displeasure at officials during a review meeting conducted in Gadwal on Tuesday. “I will not tolerate those who support corruption,” he said, in reference to delays by district authorities in registering a PD Act against millers involved in corruption cases.

The review meeting was held as part of Jupally’svisit toGadwal district after being instantiated as the minister. Earlier, the Minister was given a grand welcome by the district collector, SP Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and other political leaders.

The minister during his first visit to the district conducted a review of various aspects of the development of Irrigation, R&B, Agriculture, Excise, and Civil Supplies and enquired with the concerned officials on the status of various development initiatives taken up earlier. He asked them to prepare drafts for new initiatives that need to be taken up by the present government. The review meeting which was held under the chairmanship of District Collector VallurKranthi, also witnessed the presence of district MLAs, MLCs, and ZP chairpersons. Speaking on the occasion Krishna Rao enquired about various development initiatives with the officials and district political leadership. District top officials and employees of all the departments of the district participated in the review meeting. The event was attended by people’s representatives, senior leaders of the BRS party, activists, youth, and others.