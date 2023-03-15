Mahbubnagar: Women empowerment is key to success

Mahbubnagar: Marking the International Women's Day celebration week at Sri Jayarama Motors Maruti showroom in the city on Tuesday, Bekkari Shilpa Reddy, Director of Sri Jayarama Motors, stressed that woman empowerment is the major key for the success of their organisation.

A special meeting of women employees was organised at Sri Jayarama Motors Maruti showroom in the district under the auspices of Sri Jayarama group of companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayarama Group director said that they have been actively involving women folks into to their organisation; they invite ideas and suggestions from every woman working in their organizations.

Reddy congratulated the women staff of Sri Jayarama Motors and said because of their cooperation, this year they have exceeded the sale of 2,000 Maruti cars in this financial year.

Reddy along with the women employees cut a cake and celebrated the Women's Day and later wished everyone. Company director Bekkari Jayalakshmi, personality development trainer Poornima Kotak, Indira, Shivalila, Kavita, Swarnalatha and Navitha and other female employees participated in this programme.