Mahbubnagar: Youth ask MLA to initiate development works

Mahbubnagar: Youth from Khanapuram village of Jadcherla mandal called upon former Minister and Jadcherla MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy on Sunday, asking him to initiate various development works.

Also, they urged him to use his influence in providing jobs to the educated youth of the village in various companies in and around Jadcherla. Youth leaders including Khanpuram youth association former president Srikanth Reddy, Sakali Giri, Pratap, Srisailam, Shiva Kumar, R Suresh, Vadla Giri, Prasad and Sakali met the Jadcherla MLA and discussed various development works and programmes being taken up by them in their village.

They also proposed various new development works to be taken up in Khanapuram to the MLA and sought his support in initiating them at the earliest.

Referring to the lack of employment and growing number of educated jobless youth, the youth leaders urged the MLA to help them secure employment in local companies. Responding positively to their request, the MLA assured them that all their problems will be resolved within the next 10 days.