Mahesh Goud scoffs at Kavitha’s sudden love for BCs

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has questioned the BRS party’s credibility in raising questions over the sincerity of the Congress in implementing 42% reservation for BCs.

He said that BRS, which has been in power for ten years, never cared about increasing the BC reservation. He alleged that when the Congress announced the BC Declaration, leaders like MLC K Kavitha were busy counting ‘scam money from the liquor case’. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC Chief said that Kavitha should remember and acknowledge that social justice had not been done during the ten-year BRS rule. He urged the media to question Kavitha, who was in Tihar Jail, when she fought for BC reservations.

While ridiculing her statements, the Congress MLC said that Telangana’s populace is laughing at her remarks. “Is Kavitha even clear about which party she is in now,” he asked. He explained that BRS has supported BJP at the Centre on many bills in the past. But BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao was frustrated and not in a mood to appreciate the crucial decision to increase reservations for BCs, taken up by the Congress. Mahesh Kumar Goud said that KCR has not opened his mouth on the decision that will benefit BCs. He also said that BJP is not sincere towards BCs. So far, there has been no response from the Center on the BC reservation increase bill.