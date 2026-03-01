Mahila Cong demands resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Hyderabad: Telangana Mahila Congress demanded that the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri immediately resign over alleged links with the Jeffrey Epstein case.

As part of the protest, a signature campaign seeking Puri’s resignation was organised at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday. Effigies of the Union Minister were burnt at Nampally main road.

Addressing on the occasion, State Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao demanded immediate resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sunita Rao criticised the Union Minister’s reported statements regarding his meetings and called them “shameful.” On behalf of the Mahila Congress, she also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly supporting such individuals.

Sunita Rao said the Mahila Congress stands for justice for victims of sexual, physical and mental abuse and reiterated the demand for accountability. She further criticized the Centre over the arrest of Youth Congress national president Uday and his team, demanding their immediate release.

Sunita Rao congratulated Mahila Congress members for their efforts in securing the victory of Congress candidates in the recent municipal elections. She urged party workers to continue working unitedly to ensure success in the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Sunita Rao announced that similar signature campaigns would be conducted in all districts.

District presidents, state vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, organizing secretaries, block presidents, division presidents, mandal presidents, town presidents and a large number of women members participated in the program.