Mahindra University, OZ La Trobe varsity sign MoU

Hyderabad: The Mahindra University and La Trobe University, Australia, signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding, marking a significant step forward in their commitment towards elevating educational opportunities for students in civil engineering.

According to officials of Mahindra University, the strategic collaboration aims to elevate educational opportunities for students. They includes a four-year programme, a cohesive student exchange initiative and faculty exchange. The MoU will offer Mahindra University students the unique chance to complete the final two years of their under-graduate study at La Trobe University. As a part of the collaboration, La Trobe University will offer scholarships worth AUD 9,500 per annum to MU students participating in the programme.

Dr Yajulu Medury, the vice-chancellor of Mahindra University, stated "the MoU is an important milestone in our efforts towards nurturing future leaders in the field of civil engineering research and innovation. The partnership will provide our students access to cutting-edge knowledge, industry-relevant skills and a global perspective that will prepare them for successful careers on international stage."

Prof. Hossam Abuel-Naga, head, Department of Engineering, La Trobe University, said, " the partnership opens exciting opportunities and foster valuable cross-cultural exchange and strategic partnerships for both

universities.

The education vertical of Austrade, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, will also promote this collaboration which will in turn help in further strengthening the relations between India and Australia.” Dr Monica Kennedy, senior trade & investment commissioner, said , "this strategic partnership exemplifies the commitment to fostering educational and cultural ties between India and Australia. It opens doors for academic and research collaborations, promoting mutual understanding and growth between the two nations."

Faculty exchange programmes will be a significant aspect of the collaboration, with professors from La Trobe University teaching MU students and vice versa. The exchange of expertise ensures a rich academic experience, exposing students to diverse perspectives and teaching methodologies. Throughout their study at La Trobe University, students will have the opportunity to undertake industry internships, further enhancing their practical skills and industry relevance. They will also receive a stipend of up to $11,000 for a six-month internship, providing financial support during the valuable hands-on experience, said a senior officer.