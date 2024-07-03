Live
Just In
Mahipal Reddy appears before ED
Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to face questioning on Tuesday. The ED has registered a case of illegal activities in mining. The ED had taken up searches at the residence of MLA Mahipal Reddy along with his brother, Madhusudan Reddy, last week. The officials searched Mahipal's house for two days. It is alleged that the government lost up to Rs 300 crore because of illegal mining.
There were allegations of the mining company avoiding paying taxes to the government. Mahipal Reddy runs a business in the name of Santosh Sand and Granites. It was alleged that a tax of Rs 39 crore was evaded by the MLA. The MLA and his brother take up mining in Patancheru and nearby areas, and all the profits from mining are used in real estate and businesses with anonymous names.