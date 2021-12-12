Major admin shake-up on cards in Telangana

Hyderabad: A major administrative reshuffle is on the cards. According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will go in for a shake up in the ranks of senior IAS, IPS and District Collectors soon after the MLC election results are declared.

According to the sources, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao is likely to be shifted to the Revenue department. It is said that either of the two senior IAS officers, Arvind Kumar or Sandeep Kumar Sultania would be given the crucial finance portfolio. It is not clear whether the Chief Minister would shift another senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan who has been in the same post for the last six years. IT Minister K T Rama Rao may like to retain him, it is being speculated. Officials having additional posts may be relieved of additional charge.

As far as the IPS officers are concerned, the Chief Minister may take a decision to shift Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat. Changes in the officials of DCP rank in Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerate is also not ruled out.

Similarly, there may be change of guard in Nizamabad Commissionerate, Siddipet and a few other districts. Districts like Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Asifabad have in-charge SPs. The government may appoint regular SPs in these districts. Some reshuffle at the level of IGs is likely, the sources add.