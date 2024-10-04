Major Drug Peddling Racket Busted in Hyderabad: One Arrested

Hyderabad : In a significant crackdown on drug-related crime, the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram Zone, in collaboration with Adibatla Police, has successfully apprehended a suspected drug peddler involved in the transport and sale of contraband substances. The operation led to the seizure of approximately 1.5 kilograms of Ganja and 50 grams of OG Khush, with a total value estimated at Rs. 51,000.

The arrested individual has been identified as Romi Bharath Kalyani, a 40-year-old from Bandra West, Mumbai. According to police reports, Romi, who has a troubling history with drug crimes, initially pursued a career in real estate upon returning to India after studying abroad. However, he reportedly resumed his involvement with drugs, making connections with other peddlers, including a Kerala-based supplier known as "Tobi."

Authorities revealed that Romi has faced multiple arrests in the past, including incidents in 2004 and 2013 for drug dealing and an assault case, respectively. Most recently, he was arrested in Goa in 2023 and was released on bail just a month prior to his latest arrest.



The operation commenced on October 3, 2024, when police received credible information regarding Romi's activities. Officers located and intercepted him in the Bonguloor area, where they discovered the contraband in his possession.



Efforts are currently underway to locate Tobi, the drug source from Kerala, who played a crucial role in supplying Ganja to Romi.



This operation reflects the ongoing commitment of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety. The arrests were conducted under the direct supervision of Shri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, and with the guidance of K. Muralidhar, DCP, SOT, LB Nagar - Maheshwaram.

The Rachakonda Police encourage community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking in their areas.