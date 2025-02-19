Major protest rocks agri market; police foil storming attempt

Khammam: Farmers in Khammam staged a protest at the local agricultural market on Tuesday, demanding immediate action over falling chilli prices. The demonstration, led by the Telangana State Farmers’ Association and the Communist Party of India (CPI), saw a blockade of chilli purchases. A minor scuffle broke out when police prevented farmers from storming the market, but with a large number of protestors present, authorities eventually allowed them entry.

Speaking at the protest, Telangana State Farmers’ Association President Bagam Hemantha Rao reiterated the demand for the establishment of a Chilli Board to regulate prices and protect farmers from losses. He pointed out that chilli prices had fallen by 50% compared to last year, while investment costs had doubled.

Farmers demanded that NAFED step in to procure chilli at a minimum price of Rs 25,000 per quintal, ensuring fair compensation. Hemantha Rao criticised the government, stating that despite years of agitation for a support price based on investment costs, there had been no response.

“The central government is neglecting the agricultural sector and paving the way for corporate control. Farmers, who form the backbone of this country, are being ignored,” he alleged.

In response, Agricultural Market Chairman YaragarlaHanmantha Rao met with the protesters and assured them that he would arrange discussions with officials and traders to address the pricing concerns.

Hemantha Rao warned that traders and officials were allegedly forming a syndicate to suppress chilli prices. He cautioned that if prices were manipulated further, farmers would be forced to halt business transactions in the market.

The protest saw participation from several CPI and farmers’ association leaders, including CPI District Assistant Secretary Dundi Suresh, State Control Commission Chairman Mohammed Maulana, Telangana State Farmers’ Association District President Dondapati Ramesh, and Secretary Kondaparthi Govinda Rao.

Farmers have vowed to continue their agitation until concrete measures are taken to stabilisechilli prices and ensure profitability for cultivators.