Make defected MLAs resign, face people’s verdict: KTR to CM



BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, daring him to prove his claims of public approval by making the ten defected BRS MLAs resign and seek a fresh mandate.

Addressing a victory meeting of newly elected BRS Sarpanchas in Sircilla, Rama Rao challenged the CM to test his “66 per cent support” claim in the court of the people. He mocked the Chief Minister’s contradictory statements made during a recent press conference in Hyderabad.

“The CM claimed Congress won 66 per cent in local polls and called it a blessing for his government. Yet, within five minutes, he took a U-turn, stating local polls are fought on local issues and caste, not government performance. Chief Minister, if you truly believe the people are with you, accept my challenge—make those 10 MLAs you ‘bought like cattle’ resign. Let us go for by-elections. The people will decide who has the real strength and who has the real percentage,” Rama Rao said.

Taking a dig at the moral conduct of the defected legislators, Rama Rao expressed dismay over the actions of senior leaders like Kadiyam Srihari and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

“It is pathetic to see leaders who served as ministers and speakers stooping so low for ‘blade-of-grass’ positions. They proudly announced joining Congress in front of Rahul Gandhi, yet shamelessly lie before the Speaker claiming they are still with BRS. Clinging to power like bats, their political credibility is completely ruined,” he remarked.

Rama Rao further lamented that even the Speaker’s office was being pressured by the CM to ignore concrete evidence and shield the defectors. He asserted that the Panchayat election results served as a lesson against the Congress for allegedly deceiving farmers, women, and BC communities. Despite claims that the government used police and official machinery to intimidate the opposition, Rama Rao highlighted that the BRS won 80 out of 117 Panchayats in Sircilla.

“Even with ministers and the CM touring districts, the people have made it clear: they want KCR’s leadership for the welfare of villages. The Pink Flag is flying high because the public trusts our vision over Congress’s conspiracies,” he stated.

Urging the party cadre to remain steadfast, Rama Rao assured that the BRS would provide full support to any worker facing threats or harassment. He announced that a massive membership drive and the formation of new village, mandal, and district committees would commence in the coming year, blending the experience of seniors with the energy of the youth.

He called upon the cadre to maintain the same momentum for the upcoming ZP and Mandal Parishad elections to ensure a clean sweep.