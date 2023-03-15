Make KTR public meeting a success: MLA Sathish Kumar

Karimnagar: MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar has called upon the BRS party ranks to make IT Minister KTR's public meeting on March 20 in Husnabad town a success.

Speaking at the BRS workers meeting at Husnabad on Tuesday, he asked the party ranks and leaders to mobilise large number of people and the party workers for the minister's public meeting. Gauravelli's project work was being completed; but the Congress and BJP leaders are not able to digest it. BJP leader Ramgopal Reddy filed a case in the High Court to block sand extraction for the construction of Gauravelli.When Congress party started Gandipalli project, the capacity was 1.5 TMC.

Chief Minister KCR who felt that 1.2 TMC of Gauravelli project water was not enough and took steps to irrigate 1.7 lakh acres with 8.2 TMC. 4, 000 acres of land has been acquired and compensation was paid to the farmers as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, the MLA said.

Apart from that special package was also given by ST Corporation, a package of Rs 8 lakh would be given by ST Corporation after taking it to the notice of Chief Minister KCR. There were no government lands in the Gauravelli project; they were sarf-e-khas lands.