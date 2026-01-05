Make KTR’s meeting a grand success: Kantha Rao

Kothagudem: Bhadradri district BRS party president Rega Kantha Rao on Sunday called upon the party workers to make the meeting of their party’s working president KTR, scheduled to be held in Kothagudem on January 7, a grand success. He addressed a district-level preparatory meeting held at the district BRS party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Kantha Rao said that the meeting, which KTR is attending to felicitate the Sarpanches, Deputy Sarpanches and ward members, who won in the recent Panchayat elections, should be a resounding success.

He stated that the party won more seats than expected in the Panchayat elections and added that the Congress party, unable to digest this victory, was spreading false propaganda that internal factionalism within the BRS party led to their fewer seats. He asserted that this was absolutely untrue.

He said that the BRS party had a strong cadre of the party workers in every village. He urged them to demonstrate the same spirit in the upcoming municipal elections.

He called upon the party workers to ensure that the pink flag of the BRS flies high in the Kothagudem, Illandu and Aswaraopeta municipalities.

He said that since Kothagudem is now a corporation, they should aim to win all 60 divisions. Former Minister Vanama Venkateswara Rao, former MLAs Macha Nageswara Rao and Haripriya, Bhadrachalam assembly constituency in-charge Mane Ramakrishna, Ravulapalli Ramprasad, former Library Chairman Dindigala Rajender, former Municipal Chairperson Kapu Seethamahalakshmi, BRS district leader Sindhu Tapaswi, former MPP Shanti, Anwar Pasha, and other activists participated in this preparatory meeting. (NSS)