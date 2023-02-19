Make learning joyful, say Collector & CP

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has stressed the importance of making education interesting for the pupils by making use of songs and plays, wherever possible. Taking part in Harvest Tender Roots School's 13th anniversary day celebrations on the school premises here on Friday, he called upon the teachers to strive for making learning a joyful experience. They should pay special attention to any signs of stress among the children and take measures to ease them, he urged. Helping children actively take part in sports is a much useful way in this regard, he noted.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu Warrier congratulated Harest School management for caring for overall development of the students in education and sports spheres.

Later, both the dignitaries presented prizes to the students who won cultural and other competitions on the occasion. Mayor P Neeraja, DEO Somasekar Sharma, Director P Ravi Maruth, Principal P Parvathi Reddy and others participated in the programme.