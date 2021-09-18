Make Mahbubnagar a green city: Excise Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud on Friday directed the municipal authorities to plant big green trees along all the roads connecting Mahbubnagar district and ensure that people feel a unique and green atmosphere as soon as they enter the periphery of the district headquarters. Launching the plantation programme on the Jadcherla-Mahbubnagar four-lane National Highway stretch on Friday, the Minister planted trees along the road sides and along the median of the National Highway 167 near Appanapally village.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, "Our aim is to make Mahbubnagar a green city. As part of this, we have directed the municipal authorities to plant big plants all along the roads connecting the district headquarters. The Jadcherla-Mahbubnagar 4-lane roads are now looking very beautiful. With green trees, it will further add to its beauty. Similarly, the Bhootpur-Mahbubnagar, Devarkadra-Mahbubnagar, Nawabpet-Mahbubnagar and Koil-Konda Mahbubnagar roads connecting the district headquarters will also have large plants on either side and along the medians. Not just planting trees, but we are also taking up the beautification of junctions and widening the internal roads in the district headquarters and all the roads and junctions will also be converted into green corridors making the district headquarters a beautiful green city," said the Minister.

Goud directed the municipal authorities to bring good charm to the town of Mahbubnagar and particularly directed them to ensure tall plants dot Jadcherla-Mahabubnagar and Bhootpur-Mahabubnagar roads. He said the Jadcherla-Mahbubnagar road now looks much wider and more magnificent than in the past. He asked officials to immediately replace the dead plants and ensure green evenness along the highways to make the environs look beautiful and esthetic for the commuters. "We want to make Mahbubnagar a city like Hyderabad with all roads with green trees and parks and green gardens wherever possible," added the Minister.

Tejas Nandlal Pawar, Additional Collector, Local Bodies, K C Narasimhulu, Municipal Chairman, Vice- Chairman Ganesh, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar and others took part in the programme.