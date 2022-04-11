Make Sircilla drug-free district, SCRPC to cops

Sircilla: State Child Rights Protection Commission (SCRPC) member A Devaiah has asked police and society members to work for the control of cannabis, drugs and narcotics traffic to make Sircilla a cannabis-free district. He conducted a sensitisation training on the prevention of drugs and substance abuse/sexual abuse among children to district police officers here on Monday at the district police headquarters under the patronage of SP Rahul Hegde.

Speaking on the occasion, Devaiah explained the types of drugs police officers were told to watch out for children using alcohol, opioids, marijuana, hypnotics, cocaine and other stimulants such as hallucinogens and tobacco volatile solvents.

Similarly,Make Sircilla drug-free district: Police told he informed about legal and illegal drugs and such drugs should not be sold to children. Intoxicants were being used in functions and parties. Some people use marijuana in various forms, which could lead to serious health problems. Police have to keep a watchful eye on the supply of drugs, he said.

SP Hegde directed the police officials to take appropriate action against those selling or supplying drugs and prevent children from getting addicted to drugs. If there was any information that drugs were being sold or being smuggled, the district police should immediately informed on its WhatsApp number 6303 922 572 or dial 100, he said

The names of those who provided the information would be kept confidential, he added.

Additional Collector Satyaprasad said that drug eradication activities in the district could be possible only with the initiative of all the departments. Similarly, awareness seminars should be organised on the dangers of drugs.

Excise Superintendent Virupaksha, Additional SP DK Chandraiah, District Welfare Officer P Lakshmirajam, Sub Divisional Police Officer P. Chandra Shekhar, Dy. Superintendent of Police Chandrakant, Bal Raksha Bhavan Coordinator Sucharitha and others were present.