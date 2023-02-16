Make TS an integral part of airways revolution: Kishan to KCR

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to cooperate with the Centre in its efforts to increase air connectivity in Telangana.

In a letter to KCR he stated that the Centre planned to build airports in various parts of the State to improve air connectivity. Recently, "the Central government approved the land test and provided all other technical support for the construction of Adilabad, Jakranpally (Nizamabad), and Warangal airports."

Reddy said in 2016 the Centre launched the 'Udan' scheme to make aviation accessible to the common man. He wrote, "if the construction of three airports (Adilabad, Jakranpally, Warangal) with all kinds of permits is done in Telangana, it will be possible for small and private planes to operate soon.

The minister recalled that even the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had written many letters regarding the construction of airports. The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written to CM in 2021, but there has been no response. After this, he also wrote to KCR on July 30, 2022, to extend cooperation in the development of the airports. "It is extremely unfortunate that there has been no response from the Chief Minister's office," he said. In earlier letters to the State government, Reddy said, the government had sent proposals for Jakranpally, Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Devarakadra (Mahbubnagar), Mamnoor (Warangal), Basantnagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad airports. Kishan. After conducting the techno-economic feasibility study (TEFS), approval was given for Adilabad, Jakranpally and Warangal airports.

"However, it is ridiculous that "BRS MPs Kavitha Malothu and Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and G Ranjit Reddy raised questions on February 2 in the Lok Sabha in a bid to put the onus on the Centre on development of airports in Telangana. The response put the ball in the State government's court, he added.

"The timeline for completion of the airport project depends upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, financial closure by the project proponent i.e. the State government," he said.

Reddy said the Civil Aviation Ministry had already expressed its readiness for full cooperation and sought a positive environment in the aviation sector. He asked the State government to focus on increasing airports in Telangana. He said the number of airports has gone up from 74 in 2014 to 140; the Centre is working to increase the number to 220 by 2026.