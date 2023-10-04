Malayalam Puzha steals heart of people in Telangana

Hyderabad: The multimedia mega show 'Malayala Puzha', which was presented at the conclusion of the three-day Kerala-Telangana Heritage festival at Rabindra Bharati National Theatre, Hyderabad, captured the hearts of Telangana and Malayalees residing in the State alike. Bharat Bhavan, the cultural exchange center of the Government of Kerala, presented this unique visual experience combining 22 diverse art forms, 44 river scenes of Kerala and the souls of rivers through various art mediums.



Pramod Payyannur, theater and film director, screenwriter and member secretary of Bharat Bhavan, has written and directed Malayalampuzha. Along with many scenes of Puzha on the screen, around 80 talented artists from folk, ritual, tribal and classical arts, including Margi Usha, took the stage. The stage and the audience were awakened by the Pananas who entered the audience with a song about the 44 rivers of Kerala.

Malayalam Puzha, which was presented in front of a packed audience, was also a powerful symbol of Kerala's river basin developments, environmental protection, artistic diversity and cultural history. The elements of theatre, film, performing arts, sculpture, music, dance and the possibilities of new technology were combined in this visual feast in a novel style. It was the first rendition of Malayalam Puzha to be featured in Telangana.

Malayalam Puzha, which has been invited to the cultural festival of the Telangana Culture Department, will now spread to various venues in various states of India.