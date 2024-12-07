Male and female labourers must be paid equally

Gadwal: Macharla village in Gattu Mandal hosted the 68th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday. The event was organized under the aegis of the Telangana Farmers’ Union.

On the day, the district general secretary stated that farm labourers and others exposed to pesticide sprays suffer immediate symptoms like coughing, eye and facial irritation, and allergies, often within 24 hours. Despite working in such hazardous conditions, labourers earn just Rs 250 per day, which is insufficient for their health care and family sustenance. He urged equal pay for male and female workers, recommending a daily wage of Rs 850. Additionally, he advocated for recognizing labourers as skilled workers and issuing them labour cards.

The general secretary also raised concerns about sexual harassment and labour exploitation faced by women workers, urging for better safeguards.