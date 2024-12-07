Live
- MoS Defence gets Rs 50 lakh extortion threat; probe underway
- MUDA case: Petitioner Krishna alleges Advocate General protecting accused
- Pope not to visit India in 2025: MoS George Kurian
- 'Vote-Jihad' scam: ED seizes Rs 13.5 crore after multiple raids in Mumbai, Ahmedabad
- Australia to play three-match Test series in the West Indies next year, says Nick Hockley
- Chandrababu visits Bapatla Municipal High School, inspects infrastructure
- MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre
- Nothing Brings Back the Iconic Snake Game: How to Download and Play
- Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'ruining' Delhi following Shahdara shooting
- U19 Asia Cup: Ruthless India to face dominant Bangladesh in final
Just In
Male and female labourers must be paid equally
Gadwal: Macharla village in Gattu Mandal hosted the 68th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday. The event was organized under the aegis of the...
Gadwal: Macharla village in Gattu Mandal hosted the 68th death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on Friday. The event was organized under the aegis of the Telangana Farmers’ Union.
On the day, the district general secretary stated that farm labourers and others exposed to pesticide sprays suffer immediate symptoms like coughing, eye and facial irritation, and allergies, often within 24 hours. Despite working in such hazardous conditions, labourers earn just Rs 250 per day, which is insufficient for their health care and family sustenance. He urged equal pay for male and female workers, recommending a daily wage of Rs 850. Additionally, he advocated for recognizing labourers as skilled workers and issuing them labour cards.
The general secretary also raised concerns about sexual harassment and labour exploitation faced by women workers, urging for better safeguards.