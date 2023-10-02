Malkajgiri DCC president resigns

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri DCC president and party contestant from the constituency for 2014 Assembly polls, Nandikanti Sridhar resigned from Congress party’s primary membership and as DCC chief.

In his letter of resignation to AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge he emphasised that the party has let down the BC leaders while allotting tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections. He also reminded Kharge about the Congress party’s Udaipur declaration which states that only one person per family will be granted a ticket to contest in elections. “But here in Telangana especially in Malkajgiri and Medak a single family has been granted two tickets, one for Hanumanth Rao and one for his son,” he pointed out.

Sridhar who was the ticket aspirant from Malkajgiri constituency remained disappointed following constituency MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao’s joining the party BRS. Sridhar’s hopes were dashed following Congress party confirming the MLA two tickets including for his son from Medak segment.