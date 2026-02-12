Malkajgiri SHE Teams apprehend 81

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri SHE Teams caught 81 individuals including 25 minors red-handed for indecent behaviour in public places during decoy operations conducted throughout January. Petty cases were registered against all offenders and comprehensive counselling sessions were held. According to SHE Teams through continuous field surveillance and technical monitoring the teams apprehended 56 adults and 25 minors involved in the harassment of women and girls. Formal counselling was provided at the Commissioner of Police Camp Office in LB Nagar in the presence of family members with assistance from professional counsellors.

A total of 99 complaints were received during this period including 28 cases of harassment through phone calls and 26 through social media applications while 45 related to direct physical harassment. The SHE Teams took decisive action by registering eight criminal cases and booking 25 petty cases. Furthermore 55 persons underwent counselling sessions. DCP Women Safety Malkajgiri Commissionerate T Usha Rani stated that the police will not spare anyone who harasses women and urged victims to come forward without fear. She informed that teams are conducting operations in plain clothes at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges and vegetable markets.

Notable cases included a bus driver caught for harassing a woman by misusing personal details obtained during ticket booking and a Rapido auto driver apprehended for harassment over an excess fare. In addition four men were found travelling in women-only compartments in metro trains and were penalised with fines. Beyond enforcement then SHE Teams conducted 48 awareness programmes last month educating approximately 5,795 people on women-related laws and safety precautions.

Women facing harassment are advised to contact the Malkajgiri WhatsApp number 8712662111 immediately. The teams remain committed to apprehending stalkers with proper evidence and ensuring they are produced before the courts to maintain public safety across the commissionerate while fostering a secure environment for all female citizens.

This systematic approach combines strict legal enforcement with preventive education to ensure long-term safety for women and girls in the region. The police continue to monitor sensitive locations to deter potential offenders effectively.