Oppo launches K14x model in India

Building on the strong legacy of its K Series in India, Oppo India today announced the launch of the Oppo K14x 5G. Crafted for students, early jobbers, gamers and value-conscious users, the Oppo K14x 5G is built to support long hours, heavy usage and real-life multitasking, enabling users to stay focused, connected and immersed throughout the day.

Priced at Rs14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the new model will be available for purchase starting February 16 on the Oppo e-store and Flipkart from 12 PM onwards, in two colour options—Icy Blue and Prism Violet. Pre-bookings for the new device begin from Wednesday, giving consumers an early opportunity to secure the device.

Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail a Rs1,500 instant discount on the 4GB and 6GB variants, valid only on the sale day with select bank offers along with an additional 3-month No Cost EMI option, bringing the effective price at Rs13,499 and Rs15,499 respectively.