Transforming education through technology and access

Digital Learning Day highlights the growing role of technology in reshaping how students learn, teachers teach, and institutions deliver education. Over the past decade, digital platforms have moved from being supplementary tools to becoming central components of learning systems across schools, universities, and professional training programmes. The shift has not only expanded access to education but also introduced more flexible, personalised, and skill-focused learning experiences.

Online classrooms, recorded lectures, virtual laboratories, and interactive learning applications are enabling students to learn at their own pace while accessing global educational resources. For learners in smaller towns and remote regions, digital learning has opened opportunities that were once limited to major urban centres. Hybrid learning models—combining classroom teaching with online modules—are now widely adopted, allowing institutions to balance traditional teaching methods with technological innovation. It also emphasises the importance of preparing students for a technology-driven future workforce. Skills such as digital literacy, data analysis, online collaboration, and virtual communication have become essential across industries. Educational institutions are increasingly integrating technology-based training, coding, artificial intelligence, and digital design into their curricula to ensure students remain competitive in evolving job markets.

However, experts note that digital transformation must be inclusive. Reliable internet access, affordable devices, and teacher training remain critical factors in ensuring that the benefits of digital learning reach all sections of society. Investments in infrastructure and digital education