Malkajgiri voters want parties to make civic issues main poll plank

Hyderabad: The three main parties intensified their political campaign in the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. The voters are pressuring the candidates to include the long pending civic issues as the main agenda in the segment.

During the aspirant’s political canvassing, locals raised several issues concerning the segment development. According to them, Malkajgiri is the most neglected segment and they emphasised that there is a need for proper infrastructural development and various projects are long pending including construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB)-Rail Under Bridge (RUB), development of many colony parks and also laying of new CC road.

All political parties have aggressively begun their campaigning, and in the segment there is going to be a tough fight between the Congress and BRS, as sitting MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who is contesting from the Congress, has the strongest cadre base whereas the BRS aspirant Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and BJP aspirant Ramchander Rao have their own traditional vote bank. Malkajgiri is the largest Lok Sabha constituency by the number of electors with 3.15 lakh and presently comprises neighborhoods including Malkajgiri, Safilguda, Moula Ali, Vinayak Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar, East Anandbagh, Gowtham Nagar, Neredmet, Sainikpuri and Alwal.

Robin Zaccheus, a resident of Malkajgiri, said, “This time the scenario is going to be different. We will cast our vote for the party that ensures to take up long-pending demands in the segment. One of them is the RK Puram Lake and the segment needs overall infrastructural development which includes the development of schools and colleges, roads and rail connectivity and others. We have been approaching the political parties to include the long pending civic issues as the main agenda in the segment and we will make sure that once they come to power they take up various pending issues.”

“The main failure in Malkajgiri is that the constituencies lack proper development which includes widening of roads, MMTS and metro rail network, long pending RUB at Malkajgiri and Alwal should be taken up, these are the main demands and we are approaching aspirants and have asked them to include our demands as main agenda,” said BT Srinivasam, general secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).