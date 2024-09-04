Malkam Cheruvu: Once a natural beauty, now busy concrete jungle

Hyderabad: Raidurgam’s Malkam Cheruvu is fast diminishing due to the real estate boom-intensified constructions of high rises in this upscale area close to the IT corridor. Once brimming with natural beauty and plenty of fishes, the lake had supported the local fishermen. The water body has thus far yielded to urban projects including park, walkway and other amenities.

As per the GHMC records, the area covered under survey conducted in 2013 is 51.30 acres, while the water spread area is only 40 acres. However the survey does not mention any FTL. According to some other estimates, the lake was spread across 57 acres. There remain allegations that the water body was encroached under the guise of beautification in recent years. The GHMC awarding the contract of beautification of the lake to a well-known infrastructure company under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) has invited widespread criticism from different quarters in 2010.

The environmentalists who have been fighting the case are now encouraged by the ongoing HYDRA operations and the State government’s stand over the protection of water bodies. Over the years, the issue of Malkam Cheruvu landed in the High Court and at least twice, the Court has issued stay orders on activities including dumping of debris about a decade back. “We were able to obtain Court stay for the first time after a writ petition was filed and it was found that the debris from multiple trucks was dumped to level the lake,” recalls advocate R Sameer Ahmed.

The activity around the lake has jeopardised the livelihood of fishermen. The Court’s intervention has not changed much. However, the contract of lake development and rejuvenation to the construction company has remained under question. “This has been a long drawn issue, but we will not give up,” adds Sameer.