Malla Reddy says ready to join Cong with cabinet berth rider

Hyderabad: Amid growing political fight between ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the budget session, BRS senior leader and former minister CH Malla Reddy made sensational comments on Tuesday, saying that he is ready to join the Congress if the ruling party offers a Cabinet Minister post with Home portfolio. In a chit chat with media in the Assembly lobbies, the BRS leader said that he is ready to join Congress. However, he expressed doubts whether Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will accept his demand for a key ministerial berth.

He would have been Home minister if the BRS came to power for a third time, he said. He also prepared plans to produce films and launch a TV channel. The BRS defeat in the Assembly elections spoiled all his plans. Malla Reddy also said that he did not evade even a single rupee of income tax and it was him who only filed an FIR against IT officials in the history of India.