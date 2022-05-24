Malla Reddy slams Revanth for levelling allegations against him

Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations on land encroachment levelled by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Revanth Reddy is a blackmailer. "I purchased lands for my university by paying four times higher than market price," he stated.

Speaking to media, Malla Reddy condemned charges of Revanth that he encroached government and assigned lands. He accused TPCC chief of blackmailing him for money from the time both were associated with the TDP. "Revanth had tried his best to stop the TDP leadership from giving me B-Form to contest for Malkajgiri MP seat," he slammed.

The Minister recalled that the Revanth had performed his daughter's marriage with the money given by him. He challenged Revanth to deny that he conducted his daughter's marriage without his financial help.

Malla Reddy said that Revanth is continuing to blackmail him even after he joined the TRS. "Very soon, Revanth will join the BJP," he added.