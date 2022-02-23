Mallanna Sagar reservoir to alleviate drinking water problems in Hyderabad: CM KCR

Not only in Siddipet, Mallanna Sagar reservoir will ease drinking water problems in Hyderabad as well, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who inaugurated the reservoir on Wednesday.



Addressing the public after inaugurating the reservoir, the CM said that more than 58,000 workers were involved in the construction of the project. The reservoir is the ocean of Telangana people's heart which resolve the water issues in the state, he added.

K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government has promised to bring Godavari water to Siddipet and has kept its promise. The CM also lauded the efforts of Siddipet MLA and minister Harish Rao in the project consruction "He has worked hard as the irrigation minister in the past. Earlier, some villages in Mallanna Sagar were flooded and the sacrifice of the people of the flooded villages is priceless. The government will see if there are someone who will receive compensation," the CM said.

He added that projects like Mallanna Sagar are being started in Palamuru district and the Sitarama project in Khammam district will be completed soon. "Kalesharam project has been built to prevent drought in Telangana. Even if there is a drought in the country, it will not affect the state," the CM said.

He continued that the state is competing with Punjab in terms of grain cultivation. "Even the IT job holders are farming today. The wonderful rural Telangana is materializing and the dairy industry is also getting stronger," Rao said.