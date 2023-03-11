Man and wife arrested in shepherd murder case

Halia ( Nalgonda): Police have arrested a man and his wife in connection with the brutal murder of a sheep farmer at a village in the district on Saturday. The main reason behind the murder came to light on Friday night in Anjanapally village under Tripuraram mandal in the district. The main accused Kanchigatla Srinivas suspected that Yerragorla Nagesh was having an affair with his wife.

He decided to eliminate Nagesh. He brutally murdered Yarragorla Nagesh with the help of his wife. As the facts came to light during the police investigation, police arrested the the Kanchigatla and his wife. Miryalaguda DSP Panakanti Venkatagiri disclosed the details of the case by presenting the accused before the media in a press conference held at Halia Police Circle office on Saturday.











