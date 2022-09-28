  • Menu
Man arrested for forgery

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Asifnagar police arrested a man on charges of preparing and selling fake job visas and air tickets to job aspirants on Tuesday.

The arrested person identified as Syed Sarfaraz Uddin (25), private employee from Mehdipatnam. He was earlier involved in similar cases.

Police said Syed Sarfaraz who worked at a hospital in Abu Dhabi for a year, returned to Hyderabad. Since then, he started collecting money from job aspirants promising them jobs in hospital. He created fake job visas, labour contract and agreement for the same.

Officials seized 13 fake visas, 1 fake air ticket, 13 fake labour contracts, 13 fake agreements and 1 mobile phone.

