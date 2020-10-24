Man beheads mother, flees with severed head in Nagarkurnool

In what could be termed as a gruesome act, a man beheaded his mother and fled away with the severed head. The incident sent shock waves among the residents of Singotam village of Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

Getting into details, the victim, Putta Chandramma (60) has two sons. While the elder son was residing at the village with his wife and children, the younger one, Ramulu (45) left his wife and was living his mother. He was addicted to alcohol and used to force his mother for money.

On Friday night, Ramulu returned home in a drunk state and demanded money from his mother. When the elderly woman refused to provide money, the accused picked up a quarrel with her and in a fit of rage, he beheaded his mother with a sickle.

Fearing of the arrest, the accused fled the spot with the severed head of his mother. Local villagers alerted the police who rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and inspected the area. The police registered a case and shifted the body to a hospital for autopsy. Efforts are underway to nab the accused.