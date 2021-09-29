Man bludgeoned to death in Hyderabad, two sons held

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for killing their father here at Talim Amlapur area in Tappachabutra.



According to the police, the victim identified as Ali Hussain Khan (67) was hit with an iron rod by his elder son Amjed Ali Khan at their house on Monday. Amjed told police his father insulted him in front of his family members many times and attacked him in a fit of rage.

While Amjed hit his father, his younger brother Arshad Ali Khan is said to have helped him in the murder by concealing it. Both of them were taken into custody by the police.

The police registered a case under section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.