Man commits suicide after murdering wife

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in the house at Punjagutta and later committed suicide on the railway tracks in Nampally, police said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the couple identified as Biswas (24) and Pampa Sarkar (22) hailing from Assam were residing at Prem Nagar in a rented house. The Police said that the couple frequently used to fight over different issues.

On an unfortunate day, the duo engaged in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Biswas is suspected to have killed her and stuffed her body in a water bucket in the house. He then went to the railway tracks and ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

It is learnt that the murder came to light only after the police recovered the suicide note purportedly written by Biswas. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The police registered a case and an investigation is underway.